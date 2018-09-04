Archbishop Desmond Tutu biopic set for release

Film lovers are in for a treat when a film based on the life of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his involvement in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission heads to SA shores on October 5th.

The film, The Forgiven, is directed by Roland Joffe and US actor Forest Whitaker takes on the role of Tutu.

According to TshisaLIVE, Roland said the film would follow how Tutu struggled “with brutal murderer and member of a former apartheid-era hit squad Piet Blomfeld”.

“When Tutu receives a highly articulate letter pleading for clemency, written by the convicted murderer, he becomes intrigued enough to visit the prisoner in his cell. Here the two men have a series of intense conversations about guilt and forgiveness,” Roland apparently said in a statement.

Forest Whitaker described stepping into the role of Tutu as challenging

“I knew his laugh, his sense of humour, how he felt, his passion and his faith. But he had a graceful way in which he looks at the world. Trying to pull those things together, to capture the spirit of the man was challenging,” he said.

Tutu has apparently given the film which was shot in Cape Town his blessing. Erica Bana takes on the role of Blomfeld.

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect:

