AKA: I’m not bothered about being called gay

Rapper AKA has taken to Twitter to address rumours of him being gay after pictures of “him” dancing shirtless with another man went viral online over the weekend.

The images led to a lot of fans and followers to speculate whether or not AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes) was gay or at the very least bisexual. The fact that AKA seemed to be wearing just his underwear in the picture only added fuel to the fire.

Your fav rapper. That explains the new hairstyle ???????????????????????????????? Coming out vibes ???? The white gay guy is some filthy rich property developer. The guy is so rich, he buys Ferraris for the boys he sleeps with just like the late Bret Keble. I wonder how much did he pay AKA for ???? pic.twitter.com/OOJXGQHhCP — Mr. Naidoo – The Spice King (@naidoorsa) September 1, 2018

In typical fashion, however, AKA was having none of it. First up, AKA denounced the authenticity of the pictures, saying there was no way he’d ever strip down to his underwear in public.

So wait …. I got naked down to my underwear at Blue Room the other night??? ???????????????????? … y’all reaching. — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 2, 2018

AKA additionally pointed out that his level of fame was such that if he had stripped down to his briefs, there would be more than just a couple of pictures of him doing it.

???????????????? trust me famo. I’m too famous to take my pants off in a public place and not have someone take a picture of it. https://t.co/5VVbnholM6 — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 2, 2018

But perhaps the best retort AKA issued was the fact that he wasn’t bothered if anyone thought he was gay. In fact, he’s more concerned with the idea that people would think he’d strip off his jeans in public.

I’m not bothered by being called “gay” … what I am bothered by is that you guys think Im so lit I would take my pants off in a club after a show ???????????????????????? — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 2, 2018

While some followers still asked questions about AKA’s sexuality, a lot of his followers echoed his sentiments, rightly asking why it mattered at all.

I actually can't even believe that in 2018 there are people who still think that saying someone is 'gay' is an insult pic.twitter.com/dl4rK5P5A9 — AKA is king???? (@Green_Greenly) September 2, 2018

Why Is Everyone Bothered That @akaworldwide 'Might' be Gay?☻

What if he is ke?..but u still going to buy his music..even if u say u will stop but u know low key u shall buy and support. pic.twitter.com/Mk9ehaXznj — Mahle (@AmahleMpongwana) September 3, 2018

Incidentally, AKA did admit to taking his shirt off – but then, he had a very justified reason to do so:

Because in Pretoria we drink Brandewyn and take our shirts off in the club and sing songs about die Blou Bul … that’s why. ???????? https://t.co/qHjljjEWJ8 — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 2, 2018

