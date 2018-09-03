 
Celebrities 3.9.2018 11:14 am

Boity apologises for her homophobic tweets

Citizen Reporter
Instagram @boity

‘A decade ago, I was naive, homophobic, young and didn’t know better.’

As social media gives with one hand, it taketh away with each other.

Just ask Boity Thulo who set Twitter ablaze last week on Friday with the announcement that her debut rap single WuzDut with Nasty C. Boity teased fans with a picture of the cover art and a 30-second snippet of the single in the build-up to the song’s release, and then dropped the full track.

It wasn’t long though, that Twitter’s view of Boity changed drastically when one tweep dug up some rather homophobic tweets the actress and media personality had made around a decade ago.

While some fans leapt to her defence, pointing out that one tweet was posted in 2009, some tweeps stated they were disappointed and shocked by her views.

Today, Boity has headed onto Twitter to address some of the outrage and apologise to her followers.

“A decade ago I was naive, homophobic, young and didn’t know better,” Boity tweeted.

“I was 19 and my views on sexuality were warped. We grow, our views change and we do better. It’s gut-wrenching and embarrassing to see them now, however, I am not the same person I was 10 years ago,” she wrote.

The tweet appeared very recently, but it’s unlikely to mollify a lot of Boity’s detractors. A lot of her fans, however, are still firmly on her side.

