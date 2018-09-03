Boity apologises for her homophobic tweets

As social media gives with one hand, it taketh away with each other.

Just ask Boity Thulo who set Twitter ablaze last week on Friday with the announcement that her debut rap single WuzDut with Nasty C. Boity teased fans with a picture of the cover art and a 30-second snippet of the single in the build-up to the song’s release, and then dropped the full track.

It wasn’t long though, that Twitter’s view of Boity changed drastically when one tweep dug up some rather homophobic tweets the actress and media personality had made around a decade ago.

The "QUEEN OF RAP" has been doing the most these past years ey… ????????????It's just disappointing, not Boity!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/a2p1ZAvV9W — ROMAN❤️????️‍???? (@TheRealRoman_M) September 3, 2018

While some fans leapt to her defence, pointing out that one tweet was posted in 2009, some tweeps stated they were disappointed and shocked by her views.

Today, Boity has headed onto Twitter to address some of the outrage and apologise to her followers.

I’m very sorry to every person that felt offended by those tweets. ????????❤️ — #WuzDat now available (@Boity) September 3, 2018

A decade ago, I was naive, homophobic, young and didn’t know better. I was 19 and my views on sexuality were warped. We grow, our views change and we do better. It’s gut wrenching and embarrassing to see them now however I am not the same person I was 10 years ago. ❤️ — #WuzDat now available (@Boity) September 3, 2018

The tweet appeared very recently, but it’s unlikely to mollify a lot of Boity’s detractors. A lot of her fans, however, are still firmly on her side.

Damn boity you were this close to being the favorite female rapper but you had to be a wreckless homophobe???? that's just tragic — – (@Wanndee_) September 3, 2018

People def can change and it does happen but it doesn't mean that people still can't be offended or upset when your old hateful views/opinions are brought to light. — boity said we getting the land back ♥️ (@pixiestateomind) September 3, 2018

1. Even though those tweets from Boity are old but they were just too many of them. 2. The only thing she could do is to come online and apologize but if she doesn’t then that means she still share the same sentiments and doesn’t care about the LGBT+ community. — Franklin (@McFrankoSA) September 3, 2018

someone saying “i was stupid back then, I’m sorry” when confronted about something they said in the past is okay with me… i get it. I have been hateful & require the same grace from a lot of people as well. i love Boity & that tweet was horrifying, glad she’s addressed it. — Vummie ????????‍♂️ (@vummie_) September 3, 2018