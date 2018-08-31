All set for annual Jazz on the Lake festival

The 26th edition of the Arts Alive International Festival, which is a month-long festival of cultural events, launches with the annual Jazz on the Lake Festival.

The much anticipated event will take place on Sunday from 2pm. Entrance is free.

Jazz on the Lake attracts a diverse audience and remains one of the main highlights on the South African cultural calendar.

The festival is supported by The City of Johannesburg and highlights the city’s commitment to creating an inclusive Joburg that promotes social cohesion.

It is a celebration of Joburg’s diversity through events such as music, dance and theatre.

The Jazz on the Lake lineup includes an exciting range of diverse artists including:

Siya Makuzeni – a young South African female trombone player, vocalist, lyricist and songwriter. This year she will be joined by Darren English (drums), Shane Cooper (bass), Bokani Dyer (piano), Phumlani Mtiti (sax) and Mandla Mlangeni (trumpet).

Sydney Mavundla and Band – Mavundla is a renowned trumpet player, music arranger and composer. He has toured and recorded with a number of acclaimed SA musicians such as Hugh Masekela, Abdullah Ebrahim, Themba Mkhize, Bob Mintzer, Yusef Lateef and Pharaoh Sanders.

The Zoo Lake Tribute band – will feature guest artists including Vusi Mahlasela, Oliver Mtukudzi, (Zimbabwe), Berita (Zimbabwe) and Putuma Tiso.

Certain roads surrounding Zoo Lake will be closed to members of the public. Only residents of the area will be allowed through with their accreditation

Sunday, September 2 at Zoo Lake, Jan Smuts Avenue, Parkview, from 10am to 5pm

