 
menu
Celebrities 30.8.2018 02:21 pm

AKA gives shopping tips to ‘rotten person’ with fancy things

Citizen Reporter

In a week in which Bonang has been having a hard time, we wonder who he could be talking about…

AKA has added his voice to the ongoing Twitter storm swirling around Bonang Matheba, meaning her bad week, in which she has been all over the news for all the wrong reasons, is ongoing.

Following reports in the Sunday World that the celebrity businesswoman had tax woes, Bonang fired back dismissing the report as ‘trash’ and then reports surfaced that she plans to sue the tabloid for R10 million. The Sunday World, for its part, says it stands behind its story.

Things took a turn for the worse earlier in the week when Bonang swore at entertainment blogger Phil Mphela for suggesting her legal action against the Sunday World was a bad idea. Mphela reacted by calling Bonang a manipulator and a liar and hinted that he had some juicy dirt on the star.

In a tweet that has been picked up by both AKA and Bonang’s followers on social media, the rapper alluded to a someone he describes as being a very materialistic ‘rotten person’.

“Eventually people reveal their true selves,” AKA tweeted. “There is no shopping spree or weave or car or cologne or suit or sneaker or bag or pair of shoes that can cure being a rotten person.”

The tweet was seized on instantly.

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, split up with Bonang earlier this year after cheating with her on the mother of his child, DJ Zinhle. He has since made reference to getting over his ‘two-timing Beyonce‘ although he has never explicitly named Bonang.

Related Stories
Sunday World stands firm on Bonang ‘tax fraud report’ 30.8.2018
What happened in Sun City, Bonang? Twitter wants to know 29.8.2018
Bonang Matheba’s ‘go f**k yourself’ Twitter feud with critic heats up 29.8.2018

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.