Kanye West says sorry for saying slavery was ‘a choice’

Kanye West has apologised for comments he made about slavery in an interview with TMZ in which he said it sounded like ‘a choice’.

“I don’t know if I properly apologised for how that slave comment made people feel, and I want to take this moment to say I’m sorry for hurting, I’m sorry for the one two effect of the MAGA (Make America Great Again Donald Trump campaign) hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for the people who felt let down,” West said in an interview on 107.5 WGCI radio in Chicago.

“I’m sorry for people who felt let down by that moment, and also I appreciate you guys giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through and what led me to that,” he added.

West found himself at the centre of global ire , when he said and interview “you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice.”

His remarks immediately sparked an uproar on Twitter, his favorite medium, and he was taken to task live by a TMZ employee who said he was “appalled.”