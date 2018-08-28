Chaka Khan will play the Cape Town International Jazz Festival

Chaka Khan is set to play the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, according to an announcement made by festival organisers espAfrika.

The CTIJF made the announcement revealing Chaka Khan as one of a list of five female-led acts in honour of women’s month who will perform at the upcoming 20th celebration of Africa’s Grandest Gathering.

The ten-time Grammy Award winning singer was unveiled alongside Brazilian jazz pianist Eliane Elias, US neo-soul group Moonchild. South Africa’s first all female big band, The Lady Day Big Band and local singer/songwriter Shekhinah rounded out the list.

“The legacy continues as we look forward to the next 20 years of the CTIJF. Now that we’ve laid a solid foundation, we strive to maintain the excellent standard of Africa’s Grandest Gathering and further establish this festival as one of the best in the world,” Festival Director Billy Domingo said.

“As you’ll see with the first artist announcement, we continue to pay homage to women of song while challenging the global gender bias. As in recent years, we will always celebrate our legends with the CTIJF legacy programme playing an important role in the festival line-up,”

Ticket sales for CTIJF 2019 are now open on Computicket, with weekend passes priced at R1 290 and a day pass priced at R850.

If you’re a CTIJF regular, we suggest you get cracking because there are a limited amount of weekend pass tickets available at R999.