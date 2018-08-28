Sbu Mpisane vows to find man reponsible for Sbahle’s crash

Sbu Mpisane, the father of celebrity and fitness model Sbahle, is reportedly on the hunt for the man who caused his daughter’s horror car creash.

According to a report on TimesLIVE, the controversial businessman says that a man his daughter knew allegedly drove away from the crash scene after causing it.

“From what I have found out so far, is that this is someone who she knows and who was with her that night before she left the club,” TimesLIVE quotes Sbu saying.

“I am not a member of the mafia, I have gotten this information and I have taken it to the police, but I am not just going to sit on my hands and do nothing. I am going to find this man,” he said.

Sbahle was rushed to hospital in critical condition earlier this month when her car veered off the road and hit a pole on Margaret Mncadi Avenue in Durban. Paramedics had to use the jaws of life to remove her from the vehicle, which overturned.

Hospital staff had to induce a coma to save Sbahle’s life and she has had to undergo reconstructive surgery on her jaw.

Sbahle reportedly woke up and said her first words since the accident yesterday, calling for her father.