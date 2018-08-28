 
menu
Celebrities 28.8.2018 10:25 am

Sbu Mpisane vows to find man reponsible for Sbahle’s crash

Citizen Reporter
Sbahle Mpisane with the BMW. Picture: Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane with the BMW. Picture: Instagram

The controversial businessman told TimesLIVE a man Sbahle knew allegedly drove away after ‘causing’ the crash.

Sbu Mpisane, the father of celebrity and fitness model Sbahle, is reportedly on the hunt for the man who caused his daughter’s horror car creash.

According to a report on TimesLIVE, the controversial businessman says that a man his daughter knew allegedly drove away from the crash scene after causing it.

“From what I have found out so far, is that this is someone who she knows and who was with her that night before she left the club,” TimesLIVE quotes Sbu saying.

“I am not a member of the mafia, I have gotten this information and I have taken it to the police, but I am not just going to sit on my hands and do nothing. I am going to find this man,” he said.

Sbahle was rushed to hospital in critical condition earlier this month when her car veered off the road and hit a pole on Margaret Mncadi Avenue in Durban. Paramedics had to use the jaws of life to remove her from the vehicle, which overturned.

Hospital staff had to induce a coma to save Sbahle’s life and she has had to undergo reconstructive surgery on her jaw.

Sbahle reportedly woke up and said her first words since the accident yesterday, calling for her father.

Related Stories
Sbahle Mpisane speaks for the first time since horror crash 27.8.2018
Khune continues to pray for Sbahle 15.8.2018
Sbahle’s father says she is on the mend in hospital 14.8.2018

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.