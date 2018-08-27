Somizi meets his bae’s family

It’s about time Somizi had a good day.

Between reports that the SA Idols star recently saw a lot of his possessions come under the hammer for an alleged unpaid tax bill to SARS, a friend being hijacked in his Mercedes and lodging two complaints with the SA Human Rights Commission over offensive social media posts, it’s not like Somizi’s had much to smile about recently.

So it’s nice to see the famous choreographer grinning as he met his in-laws to be. In a post on Instagram, Somizi seems to have confirmed what he’d said all along about his engagement to Mohale Motuang – that he wants it to be short – and got the ball rolling by meeting his bae’s family.

In the post, Somizi looks positively glowing saying, “My in laws. It was worth it to get here. Thanks to the Motaung family for such a warm welcome and love. Now let the wedding planning begin. I’m so happy. This is priceless.”

Mohale responded in kind saying “This has got to be the happiest day of my life. Bae finally got to meet the folks and the fam.”

