Celebrities 23.8.2018 03:33 pm

AKA blasted over his solution to racism

Citizen reporter

The rapper has called on people to have ‘more mixed race babies’ to end racism.

South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes believes he has a solution for escalating racism in South Africa.

The rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday night and called for his followers to have “more mixed race babies” to “save the world”.

His tweets come as the country is outraged over racial comments made by Adam Catzavelos in a video which has since gone viral on social media.

Catzavelos filmed himself on a beach saying, “let me give you a weather forecast here: blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight”.

He has since been fired from family’s business and banned from the premises of his children’s school.

Putting out his opinion on the ongoing debate, AKA then called for mixed babies prompting anger among Twitter users.

