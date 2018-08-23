AKA blasted over his solution to racism

South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes believes he has a solution for escalating racism in South Africa.

The rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday night and called for his followers to have “more mixed race babies” to “save the world”.

His tweets come as the country is outraged over racial comments made by Adam Catzavelos in a video which has since gone viral on social media.

Catzavelos filmed himself on a beach saying, “let me give you a weather forecast here: blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight”.

He has since been fired from family’s business and banned from the premises of his children’s school.

Putting out his opinion on the ongoing debate, AKA then called for mixed babies prompting anger among Twitter users.

Also nothing is going to kill racism faster than interracial sex … save the world ok ???????? … — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 22, 2018

Someone tell this Autotune Man AKA you can't kill racism by having mixed race babies. I can't even have breyani during week bc I kno the world doesn't work like that. — Jadey North (@JadeyNorth) August 22, 2018

What drug is he smoking vele? As if mixed kids don't experience racism? I don't get the obsession with mixed race kids. He's trying to console himself for not knowing where to belong. All this mess to please yt people &fit in white spaces. Uyanxila Aka — ???? the soso ???????????? ???????? (@sonwa_olivier) August 23, 2018

AKA is "mixed race", right? At 30 years, shouldn't racism have ended ages ago? ???????? — Sepongaponga (@MoabiLives) August 23, 2018

Honestly i knew Aka is ignorant, but this is the dumbest thing period.. Racism is not segregation, racism is power to change a life.For instance.. Christianity was forced on us, yet we practice it freely… Power!!!! Had we been invaded by Muslims ? — Simphiwe Lenz (@simphiwe1mill) August 23, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.