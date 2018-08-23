New show for Tol-As Mo

Comedian and TV entertainer, Mongezi “Tol-As Mo” Mahlangu is ready to make South African comedy lovers laugh out loud in exclusive one-man show.

The show will run for 10 days between tomorrow and September 1 in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town. Tsek Sun, It’s Personal is made possible by Protea Hotel: Fire and Ice.

Well known to local television viewers and music fans, Tol-Ass Mo has had an illustrious 10-year career that has seen him open for Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up the Dome and host MTV ZA’s first prank show. You Got Got, currently in its fourth season.

His return to the comedy stage this month will be a celebratory demonstration of his success in South African comedy. The comedian said the show, produced by Samoka South Africa, was a humorous look at his personal life, from marriage to raising children and to growing into the man he is today.

“Fans coming to the show can look forward to laughing at themselves through my experiences,” he said.

“I believe we all have colourful childhoods which we might have forgotten in our years as parents.”

Tickets to Tol-Ass Mo’s new stand-up comedy show are available on Quicket for R185.

Show Dates