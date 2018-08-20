ProKid’s family speaks out on claims ‘side-chick’ was barred from funeral

ProKid’s family has reportedly dismissed claims that his alleged ‘side-chick’ was banned from attending his funeral service on Sunday
Hundreds of mourners gathered at UJ Soweto Campus to bid farewell to the hip-hop star before he was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.
ProKid died last week after suffering a seizure due to bleeding in the pancreas.
Sunday World reported that Pro’s alleged side-chick, Mandisa Mbanjwa was apparently told by a family member that she was not welcome at the ceremony.
“He said that I’m not welcome to attend the funeral but that’s fine. I don’t want to talk about this anymore,” she told the paper.
Family spokesperson Phumza Nohashe denied the claims, saying that according to African culture no one is “invited or uninvited to a funeral”.
Phumza said that giving Pro a dignified send-off was the family’s main concern.
The Dankie San hitmaker’s funeral was an emotionally-charged affair with moments celebrating the impact he had on the lives of so many people.
ProKid’s wife, Ayanda, penned the pain she felt in a letter that was read out on her behalf.
“Your kindness was unconditional. I never thought I’d be standing here today speaking about you in the past tense. You were the most incredible gift this journey of life has given me. I love you in this life and I’ll love you in the next,” she said.
Emotional letter from Prokid's wife #ProKidFuneral pic.twitter.com/LEDytFW4EY
— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 19, 2018
Prokid's wife Ayanda is comforted as she breaks down #ProKidFuneral pic.twitter.com/vij2st5rxJ
— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 19, 2018