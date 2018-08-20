 
ProKid’s family speaks out on claims ‘side-chick’ was barred from funeral

Friends, artists and family pay tribute to the late ProKid at his funeral service. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

ProKid was laid to rest on Sunday after an emotional funeral service in his honour.

ProKid’s family has reportedly dismissed claims that his alleged ‘side-chick’ was banned from attending his funeral service on Sunday

Hundreds of mourners gathered at UJ Soweto Campus to bid farewell to the hip-hop star before he was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

ProKid died last week after suffering a seizure due to bleeding in the pancreas.

Sunday World reported that Pro’s alleged side-chick, Mandisa Mbanjwa was apparently told by a family member that she was not welcome at the ceremony.

“He said that I’m not welcome to attend the funeral but that’s fine. I don’t want to talk about this anymore,” she told the paper.

Family spokesperson Phumza Nohashe denied the claims, saying that according to African culture no one is “invited or uninvited to a funeral”.

Phumza said that giving Pro a dignified send-off was the family’s main concern.

The Dankie San hitmaker’s funeral was an emotionally-charged affair with moments celebrating the impact he had on the lives of so many people.

ProKid’s wife, Ayanda, penned the pain she felt in a letter that was read out on her behalf.

“Your kindness was unconditional. I never thought I’d be standing here today speaking about you in the past tense. You were the most incredible gift this journey of life has given me. I love you in this life and I’ll love you in the next,” she said.

