Meet the new faces on SABC 3

The fourth season of Presenter Search on SABC 3 concluded this month with six brand new faces joining the channel.

While initially the search was for three new presenters, judges Patience Stevens, DJ Fresh, Sbusiso Kumalo, and Jeannie D were impressed by the amount of talent and decided to open up the industry even further by welcoming Harmony Katulondi, Ryle de Morny, Fezile Mkhize, Palesa Tembe, and Thabiso Makhubela to the SABC 3 family.

Mosa Kaiser got a role as Expresso’s new field presenter.

City got up close and personal with Makhubela and Mkhize.

Top Billing’s Fezile Mkhize

1. What has been the highlight of your time on Presenter Search on 3?

The entire experience has been amazing. However, if I had to choose one thing, it would have to be the ability to meet and get to bounce off ideas and share goals with all my fellow contestants along the way.

2. How would you describe your presenting style?

I came in trying to embody so many of the presenters but as this journey unfolded, I’ve been helped to use my own voice. My presenting style is a mix of goofball next door with a twist of David Attenborough, all smothered in a secret sauce.

3. Your girlfriend is the one who encouraged you to audition. When you broke the news to her, what was her reaction?

A lot of ecstatic laughter and she was quick to remind me who really got me there. She’s always had unwavering confidence in this path I’ve taken and through it all has been a pillar of encouragement. So she deserves congratulations.

4. What are you going to be bringing to Top Billing?

It’s a new era for the show. I want to maintain the high standard it’s always been known for with a huge dose of whimsy, energy and mostly, heart.

5. Describe the moment you heard your name and were officially one of the winners of Presenter Search on 3.

I’m just a kid from a small town on the South Coast. You can’t prepare yourself for news like that. To hear it, I don’t know what that feeling can be described as, but I hope everyone feels it at least once in their life.

Expresso’s Thabiso Makhubela

1. What has been the highlight of your time on Presenter Search on 3?

It has to be the two takeovers we did of the Expresso morning show and Top Billing. Those moments were so surreal because in those times, I actually lived out a dream.

2. What has been the biggest lesson this experience has taught you?

The single biggest lesson this experience has taught me is to take a chance on myself. Many people often have dreams and interests they would like to pursue but hold themselves back. Each week, I saw myself take a chance. I wasn’t always in a comfortable space but I got in there and gave it the best I could.

3. How would you describe your presenting style?

I love putting on a show and that comes through in my presenting delivery. I am a passionate presenter but I am also subtly mature in my delivery. I have the ability to distil complex information and detail, make it my own and deliver it in ways people can relate to.

4. What are you going to be bringing to the Expresso morning show?

An upbeat, totally refreshing, never-been-experienced-before type of energy. People are waking up in the morning and need that kickstart. I am it – the power bank for the people.

5. Describe the moment you heard your name and were officially one of the winners of Presenter Search on 3.

The competition has been an emotional roller coaster and at that point, I had experienced a mix of emotions that come with standing in front of the judges. I felt a different type of energy in that moment.

Fewer things make you so happy and satisfied that you don’t know how to react and that was me. I knew my time had arrived and this would change my life. I felt it all inside and had to contain it.

