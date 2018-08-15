 
Entertainment 15.8.2018 09:55 am

Shark thriller ‘The Meg’ sinks its teeth into the US box office

AFP

The Warner Bros. film took $45.4 million (R643 million) in its first weekend.

The North American box office was under attack from shark thriller The Meg over the weekend, industry data showed on Monday, as it more than doubled the earnings of its closest competitor to claim top spot.

The Warner Brothers movie took $45.4 million (R643 million) in its first weekend in theatres, as viewers rushed to see Jason Statham as a rescue diver who tries to save scientists in a submarine from a huge, prehistoric shark attack.

Second place went to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Fallout from Paramount, with $19.4 million earnings ending a two-week run at the top, according to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations.

In at third was Disney’s live action Christopher Robin, the story of Winnie the Pooh’s now grown-up and stressed-out friend, and how they reunite, with ticket sales of $13 million.

Sony’s newly released Slender Man took fourth place with $11.4 million. Fifth went to Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, which took $10.8 million.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were: The Spy Who Dumped Me – ($6.5 million) Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – ($5.9 million) The Equalizer 2 – ($5.4 million) Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – ($5.2 million) Ant-Man and the Wasp – ($4.1 million).

