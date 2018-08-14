L’vovo says government neglects artists such as ProKid until they die broke

Kwaito star L’vovo Derrango has accused the government of not supporting local artists while they are still alive.

Derrango took to social media to vent his frustration at the lack of support, responding to a news report that said government intended to help ProKid’s family bury the late hip-hop artist.

Derrango said: “Because when we’re alive government rather gives foreign artists money. Beyonce and Drake don’t need more private jets and mansions. South African media and government hates local artists. We broke because we are not supported at home.”

The kwaito hit maker believes more support for local artists is needed from government.

“If only you guys understood how this thing is so tough. I dont blame people who die broke. It’s tough being on the spotlight – life is expensive. Artists/celebs are ‘expected’ to ‘have it all’ and ‘the best of everything’ kanti akuhambi kanjalo [things aren’t what they seem], lento inzima [this thing is hard].”

L’vovo received negative feedback for his views, with social media users claiming it was not government’s job to help.

Nare Makoeya tweeted government was not even supposed to help. “You celebs think y’all that better give the money to struggling students. Even a security guard saves better than you, while you live large.”

Government was is not even suppose to help. You celebs think y'all that better give the money to struggling students. Even a security guard saves better than you, while you live large — Nare Makoeya (@mnaristo2) August 13, 2018

Lvovo my bra when things are going well stop this things of dating ama slay queens,driving big cars,drinking expensive booze and start investing.Most artist are getting more that we can ever get in our life time yet they die broke.???????????? — Sikhalela (@xita14841388) August 13, 2018

I stand with you hear i really don't understand what's up with Gucci why our artist love it so much they wear international brands and hate when we support intentional artists. — DaliNhlanhla (@rolinhlanhla_sa) August 13, 2018

ProKid’s family plans to bury the hip-hop star this weekend. Gauteng arts and culture MEC Faith Mazibuko said the provincial department would provide the family with financial assistance where they might need it.

The MEC said her department was working towards securing the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus to host the rapper’s funeral service on Sunday.

ProKid died on Wednesday last week, and his memorial is scheduled to be held on Thursday in Johannesburg.