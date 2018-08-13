‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin ‘gravely ill’ – reports

Music legend Aretha Franklin is “gravely ill” and surrounded by family and friends in Detroit, reports are saying, as prayers and well wishes poured in for the Grammy-winning “Queen of Soul”.

The 76-year-old Franklin – who influenced generations of pop divas with hits such as “Respect” (1967), “Natural Woman” (1968) and “I Say a Little Prayer” (1968) – was said to be at a Detroit hospital and has asked that details of her condition not be made public.

Franklin cemented her place in American music history with her powerful, bell-clear voice that stretched over four octaves – in her decades-long career, her hits spanned the genres, from soul to R&B to gospel and pop.

She was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Franklin’s serious condition was first disclosed on the Showbiz 411 website late on Sunday by Roger Friedman, a reporter and family friend. He wrote that she was “gravely ill in Detroit. The family is asking for prayers and privacy.”

Robert Smith, the current pastor at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit where Franklin’s father was the reverend, told AFP that Franklin’s representatives asked him today to “keep praying for her.”

“Everybody’s fearful,” Smith said. “I really don’t know what it would be like not to have her.”

Artists from across the musical spectrum offered well wishes to the legendary singer who has lived in Detroit – the Motor City, home of Motown music – most of her life.

My Prayers to Aretha Franklin and her family! It's been reported that the Queen of Soul is gravely ill!

Continued prayers to you! ???????? pic.twitter.com/2jCBi2VfM4 — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) August 13, 2018

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time ???????? LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music…❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

Mariah Carey, Ciara and more send prayers for Aretha Franklin https://t.co/tMwTPaN8Hq pic.twitter.com/P1FS7OrzsV — billboard (@billboard) August 13, 2018

According to Muhammad Ali, Aretha Franklin was the only thing he and George Foreman had in common while preparing for their famous 1974 match, the "Rumble in the Jungle" in Kinshasa, Zaire. #ArethaFranklin #QueenofSoul pic.twitter.com/hzEDYn0XMK — Graymalkin Media (@GraymalkinMedia) August 13, 2018

Franklin, who is mainly known by only her first name, in true diva style, rose from singing gospel in her father’s church to regularly topping rhythm and blues and pop charts in the 1960s and 1970s. Beyond “Respect,” her powerful cover of the Otis Redding tune that became her calling card, Franklin had dozens of Top 40 singles, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Other hits include “Day Dreaming” (1972), “Jump to It” (1982), “Freeway of Love” (1985), and “A Rose Is Still A Rose” (1998). Her style influenced pop divas from Carey and the late Whitney Houston – whose mother was a backup singer for Franklin – to Alicia Keys, Beyonce, Mary J. Blige and Amy Winehouse.

She won 18 Grammy awards throughout her storied career, including one for Lifetime Achievement.

In 2005, Franklin was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the highest award for an American civilian – by then-president George W. Bush. She sang at the inaugurations of two presidents – Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

But in 2010, she suffered serious health problems. She nevertheless continued to perform until late last year. Franklin last sang in November 2017 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York. That same year, Detroit named a street after her.

