Soapie round-up

The Queen

Diamond pulls another fast one, and Gracious blames God and The Khoza’s for everything. The Khoza’s on the other hand make a discovery about the Big 5. Harriet is shocked when she hears Gracious’s plan to sort out Diamond. Gracious blames herself for the loss of a loved one.

Harriet and Shaka work up a plan to catch their enemy but the plan get delayed; meanwhile Goodness takes it upon herself to deal with the matter. Problematic Adelaide makes changes at the restaurant; renovations that could have consequences to those around her.

The Queen is on every weekday on DStv Mzansi Magic (channel 161) at 9pm

Rhythm City

Lerato keeps her new secret close, and plots her next move. She convinces Bash to be strategic when it comes to Nomalanga and Zolani. Lerato finally tells Nomalanga that she knows the truth, and tries to fight for her baby. Lungile goes to confront Nomalanga and Zolani with Lerato’s accusations, later throwing Lerato out of the house.

Meanwhile, the families start to congregate in KZN, while Pearl and Mzi are both pulled deeper into their family’s business, but the ceremony in KZN produces a few surprises. Suffo and David then later face off over the stolen cattle, and Mzi discovers Pearl’s role in the theft. Pearl is devastated when her last chance to reconcile with Mzi gets destroyed.

Rhythm City is on every weekday on e.tv at 06.30 pm

Generations: The Legacy

What does Jack have up his sleeve this time? Is he determined to take back his power? Nonetheless Tau is shocked to hear what Ezweni’s investigation reveals, and Mazwi resigns as CEO for the second time.

Smanga on the other hand follows the wrong advice, unaware he’s being played. At the Diale household, Mrekza is suspicious about seeing Tboz at the shebeen, and not everyone has a great time during the Diales’ double date, and Cosmo’s heart is dealt a devastating blow. Linda finally gives Mrekza her answer, but Lucy is floored to hear her man’s latest baby-making plan.

Generations: The Legacy is on every weekday on SABC 1 at 8 pm

Muvhango

Moliehi is on the warpath as she prepares to fight her enemy. She thinks she knows who’s behind her son’s (Skhumbuzo) attack. She is about to pull the trigger on a family member. Someone is stalking Skhumbuzo and Rendani. Skhumbuzo’s past is back to haunt him. Terror reveals to him what he really wants.

A heartbroken and angry Tenda unwittingly sabotages Livhuwani’s escape plan, while Azwindini refuses to accept defeat. Vho-Mukondeleli does the unthinkable to Teboho’s car, and she eventually buys a car like no other in Thathe. The ancestors send a message to the Vhakwevho’s about the Chieftaincy. It’s a new dawn for Thathe as the new Chief takes over.