Netflix steps into the Millarworld

Flashback to last month when a thin envelope with a red ribbon appeared on my desk. Too big to be a traffic fine and not thick enough to hold a book or manuscript, what fell out was suprising.

Netflix dropped its very first comic book, The Magic Order, in June and it is, dare I say, magical (and smart). Not just because the cliffhanger-like first edition introduces a number of characters and mesmerises with darkly stunning graphics, it’s cultivating a readymade audience for its first slate of series based on Mark Millar’s work.

Millar, in case you’re not up to speed, is one of the brightest lights in comics at present. The Scottish writer penned not only The Ultimates – which was the basis for the first Avengers film – but also Old Man Logan and Civil War – which were adapted as Logan and Captain America: Civil War respectively. Moviegoers will also note that the films Wanted, Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service all began life as comics by Millar.

Netflix acquired Millar’s company, Millarworld, last year and has started developing projects with Mark and Lucy Millar. These included The Magic Order, which has been published as Netflix’s first comic book.

Since its release it has become the biggest selling new comic book franchise in nearly 20 years.

“My wife Lucy and I are 11 months into our jobs at Netflix and it’s everything we hoped for,” says Millar. “To see a movie based on your work every couple of years is incredibly exciting, but to see them all happening at once like this and with talent this high-end is just off the scale.”

“These are writers and directors I’ve privately been sending fan-mail to over the last 18 months so to be working with them all is just enormously exciting. This really is the greatest creative environment I’ve ever worked in. I can’t wait to switch on my computer every morning.”

The Magic Order is a dark fantasy graphic novel written by Millar with Marvel’s Olivier Coipel (Thor, The Avengers, The Amazing Spider-Man) as the artist for the first volume.

This series will be stretched over six issues in which magic meets the mob as five families of magicians sworn to protect our world face an enemy killing these wizards and witches in bizarre and eerie ways.

If the sorcerers, magicians and wizards can’t protect us against this darkness, how will humans defend themselves? Do yourself a favour and get your hands on The Magic Order volume one.

Jupiter’s Legacy

Jupiter’s Legacy follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. Now they are the revered elder guard, but their super-powered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

Steven S DeNight (Marvel’s Daredevil, Spartacus, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), who recently signed an overall deal with Netflix, will be the executive producer.

American Jesus

Multilingual (Spanish/English) series American Jesus follows a 12-year-old boy who suddenly discovers he’s returned as Jesus Christ. He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead. How will he deal with his destiny to lead the world in a conflict thousands of years in the making?

The Millarworld/Netflix universe won’t be limited to comic books and series, upcoming films include:

Queen Emporia

Queen Emporia is married to the worst dictator in the galaxy, King Morax. After escaping from his palace with her children, Emporia and her family, must hide from Morax and his army at all costs, even if it takes teleporting from planet to planet. Writer Lindsey Beer is adapting the comic book into a feature film.

Huck

Huck uses his special gifts to do a good deed each day. His neighbours return the favours by keeping his abilities a secret. But when a newcomer alerts the media, a firestorm erupts, sending Huck on an adventure that will change everything. Ted Melfi (Hidden Figures, St. Vincent) is adapting the comic book into a feature film, with Neal H Moritz and Toby Jaffe to produce.

Sharkey the Bounty Hunter

Set in a new sci-fi universe, Sharkey is a blue-collar bounty hunter tracking criminals across the galaxy in his converted, rocket-powered ice-cream truck. Aided and abetted by his 10-year-old partner, he’s out for the biggest bounty of his career. Sharkey the Bounty Hunter will be adapted and published as a Millarworld/ Netflix comic next year.