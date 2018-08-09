Trump helps Trevor Noah to top of NYT bestseller list

South African comedian Trevor Noah yesterday topped The New York Times best-seller list again, this time with a little help from US President Donald Trump.

Noah’s The Daily Show Presents The Donald J Trump Presidential Twitter Library was released on July 31 before reaching top spot on the list this week.

The book’s release was preceded by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents The Donald J Trump Presidential Twitter Library, which was displayed in cities around the US from early June.

Every US president since Franklin D Roosevelt has been honoured with a curated memorial library commemorating the documents of historical value crafted during his time as leader.

Continuing the tradition, and seeing no need to wait for him to leave office, The Daily Show decided to honour Trump, showcasing the American commander-in-chief’s preferred vessel for communicating with the public, his Twitter feed.

The library features audio and visual installations and is a fully interactive experience for hands of all sizes, giving patrons a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to memorialise and celebrate the many moments of his Twitter history.

Exhibitions include a marquee attraction where people step into a replica of the Oval Office, to be presented with a crisis situation, and have 30 seconds to compose a tweet while sitting on a golden toilet, just like the president.

Noah previously reached top of The New York Times Best Seller list with his autobiography Born a Crime released last year.

