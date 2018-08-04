Pearl Modiadie opens up about cancelling her wedding

TV personality Pearl Modiadie has finally opened up to fans about calling off her wedding twice in two years.

Pearl, who got engaged to her ex-fiancé Nkululeko Buthelezi in 2015, first called off her engagement last year. Then in May this year reports emerged that she had once again walked away from the relationship.

READ MORE: Pearl Modiadie cancels wedding with fiancé … again

Even though Pearl confirmed the news at the time, she wasn’t ready to go into details.

During an interview on Trending SA earlier this week, Pearl told fans that there was something missing in her relationship.

She said she went back after their first split to give Nkululeko a second chance. “I went back the first time because you want to give them the second chance. You know, you want to see if you were right or wrong about them,” she said.

Pearl revealed that when she broke things off a second time, she could no longer ignore that “small voice” in her head.

“I think it got to a point where it didn’t feel the way it was supposed to. It didn’t feel the way we knew it was supposed to. You know what love feels like. When it stops feeling like it and that small voice is talking. It was time to listen and walk,” she added.

Brought to you by All4Women

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android