 
menu
Celebrities 3.8.2018 04:01 pm

Brickz fires back at ‘surprising’ awards performance outrage

Citizen Reporter
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 17: Convicted rapist Sipho Brickz Ndlovu during his sentencing at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on October 17, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The kwaito star was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013. (Photo by Gallo Images / Themba Makofane / Daily Sun)

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 17: Convicted rapist Sipho Brickz Ndlovu during his sentencing at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on October 17, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The kwaito star was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013. (Photo by Gallo Images / Themba Makofane / Daily Sun)

The kwaito star and convicted rapist says he finds the outrage surrounding his planned performance surprising.

Brickz (real name Sipho Ndlovu) has addressed the controversy surrounding his planned performance at the 3rd annual Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards on Friday night.

Brickz found himself at the centre of a public outcry when the performance was announced, with many South Africans taking to social media to condemn the awards for booking the convicted rapist for the show.

The event’s organisers have defended their decision, saying Brickz owes them money for a past event they paid for, and he will be performing Friday’s gig for free.

In a report on TimesLIVE Brickz said he found the outrage aimed at his performance surprising.

“I was taken out of prison to allow me to cover my legal costs, so there is no reason for people to think it is wrong for me to perform. Performing and making music is what I do, so I will be performing tonight,” Brickz was quoted as saying.

“I think that people need to understand that the law took Brickz out of prison. Everyone is saying that the law must take its course, but when the law takes me out prison, then it is wrong. There is outrage, chaos only because of the law letting me out. I have been saying that I am innocent, but the law is still taking its course. I can’t do anything [about that].”

Brickz was found guilty in July last year of allegedly raping a teenage relative at his home in Honeydew, Johannesburg. Ndlovu is out on R80 000, and is appealing his 15-year jail sentence. The news of his performance comes just days after the #TotalShutdown marches, which saw thousands of women across the country call for an end to gender-based violence.

Related Stories
Civic body Sanco slams attack on EC police station 4.8.2018
Child killed and govt worker murdered in double tragedy in KZN 4.8.2018
Two suspects arrested for possession of over 200 rounds of ammo 4.8.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.