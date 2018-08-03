Brickz fires back at ‘surprising’ awards performance outrage

Brickz (real name Sipho Ndlovu) has addressed the controversy surrounding his planned performance at the 3rd annual Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards on Friday night.

Brickz found himself at the centre of a public outcry when the performance was announced, with many South Africans taking to social media to condemn the awards for booking the convicted rapist for the show.

The event’s organisers have defended their decision, saying Brickz owes them money for a past event they paid for, and he will be performing Friday’s gig for free.

In a report on TimesLIVE Brickz said he found the outrage aimed at his performance surprising.

“I was taken out of prison to allow me to cover my legal costs, so there is no reason for people to think it is wrong for me to perform. Performing and making music is what I do, so I will be performing tonight,” Brickz was quoted as saying.

“I think that people need to understand that the law took Brickz out of prison. Everyone is saying that the law must take its course, but when the law takes me out prison, then it is wrong. There is outrage, chaos only because of the law letting me out. I have been saying that I am innocent, but the law is still taking its course. I can’t do anything [about that].”

Brickz was found guilty in July last year of allegedly raping a teenage relative at his home in Honeydew, Johannesburg. Ndlovu is out on R80 000, and is appealing his 15-year jail sentence. The news of his performance comes just days after the #TotalShutdown marches, which saw thousands of women across the country call for an end to gender-based violence.