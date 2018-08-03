Trevor Noah’s ‘serious’ message regarding fake zebra

Last week, an Egyptian zoo has become the laughing stock of social media after a visitor posted photographs of himself with the zoo’s ‘fake zebras’.

According to a post on Facebook by Egyptian student Mahmoud A Sarhani, he thought that the zebras at the exhibition at the International Garden municipal park in Egypt looked a little odd.

On further inspection, he is convinced that the zebras were donkeys which had been painted to look like zebras. In the video posted by Sarhani, the fake zebras can be seen in their enclosure. They both have rather long ears, and strangely shaped manes. They also have black smudges on their faces.

Now, Trevor Noah has weighed in on the story.

“I don’t see the problem here… If you went to Egypt to see a zebra, you deserve to get tricked,” said Noah during an episode of The Daily Show.

“Secondly, this is the future of zoos – once we’ve killed off all our wild animals due to pollution,” he added.

Noah’s point regarding the environmental state of the world was applauded with loud cheers from his live audience.

He also made a point of educating his audience on the proper pronunciation of zebra – “It’s zebra, not zeeee-bra!”

Check out the video below:

An Egyptian zoo is accused of passing off a painted donkey as a zebra. What’s the issue? pic.twitter.com/x5X98iPEiG — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 31, 2018

