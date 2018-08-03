Emtee says he’s ‘sober from all narcotics’

After making headlines a month ago for “collapsing” on stage, Emtee has returned to the spotlight and claims he’s sober.

The rapper became a topic for tabloid fodder when a video of him falling on stage went viral in July. There was also widespread speculation that Emtee seemed to be intoxicated in the video.

Fans and celebrities called for the rapper to get professional help, but he fiercely denied that he was under the influence.

After the fiasco Emtee took a break from social media, but returned this week to let fans know he was sober.

I’m now sober from ALL Narcotics. I don’t drink alcohol and I’m greaful for all my supporters. I’m back — ThankYou (@EmteeSA) August 1, 2018

I don’t do no drugs. Sober as a judge. — ThankYou (@EmteeSA) August 1, 2018

Emtee revealed that he had been in Bloemfontein for the past month and that he wasn’t going to entertain any negativity.

I made music high AF. Now I’m sober so don’t try me, don’t compete with me, don’t disrespect me, don’t judge me, don’t stop supporting me. — ThankYou (@EmteeSA) August 1, 2018

The reaction to Emtee’s announcement has drawn a mixed response from his fans, some of whom are wishing him well…

It's not possible to stop supporting u — MissKhutso (@BaakediModipad1) August 1, 2018

Personally I would never stop Supporting you hit maker✊. Love you music,, "Umntu ngumntu ngabantu"???? — Elvee (@elveeeeee) August 2, 2018

Good thing you admitting your mistake bro, this is life it doesn't come with a "how to" manual. To everyone don't be afraid of getting lost, don't be afraid of making mistakes. Make mistakes learn from them move on. If you fall stand up and keep on moving. pic.twitter.com/JgZiJWiVLi — gladwin olebogeng (@olebogeng_91) August 2, 2018

…and some who are quite clearly not buying it.

pic.twitter.com/0JNDhwJr6R — M O L I F I (@Djmolf) August 2, 2018

