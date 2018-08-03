The best TV shows for the ladies this Women’s Month

1. Saving Our Marriage

Premiers August 15 at 7.30pm on SABC 3

Saving Our Marriage is a reality TV marriage coaching show in which five interesting couples learn how to build a healthy and loving marriage.

In the show, the couples constantly plug back into the reality of their marriages, which is not really fun to do.

The couples are filmed in their day-to-day lives from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, they move into the couples retreat for the weekend. Here they are put through tasks and counselling by resident experts Paul Nyamuda and Ilze Alberts.

From time to time, other experts will come on the show to address very specific issues. They will include a financial coach and a life coach.

The couples include some who’ve been married for decades and others who have been married for half a decade.

Saving our Marriage will address the issue of communication between couples, working through what one doesn’t like about one’s partner, money issues and how careers impact on marriages.

2. I Want That Wedding

August 5 at 7pm on TLC (DStv 135)

Weddings can be very expensive, especially when you want your big day to be perfect. Deciding what to spend money on for the day can get exhausting and it’s not very romantic for either partner, especially when they want different things.

With the help of experienced wedding planners, the couples attend three different weddings; using the bride’s budget, the groom’s budget and what they can actually afford.

But they are kept in the dark until the experiment is over. Then they are left to decide on the wedding and budget they want. Will they eventually agree?

3. Let’s Eat With Siphokazi

Fridays at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161)

Domestic worker-turned-chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo brings her magic and cooking skills to her mobile kitchen, where she whips up refined dishes with her guests in a show every woman will enjoy watching with her foodie friends.

Let’s Eat With Siphokazi, a hit among culinary fans, delivers fresh and tantalising menus and the guests include local heroes and celebrities.

Ladies will witness the best of traditional home cooking packaged in a way that allows them to conveniently and quickly make their family a meal that is delicious every time.

4. Real Housewives of Johannesburg

August 3 at 7pm on 1Magic (DStv 103)

Six women appear in The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and the first season starts today.

The ‘stars’ of the show include: Evodia Mogase, who was a teacher, but now owns a catering business. Herdaughter, Mercy, who studied mechanical engineering and is a motivational speaker, is also on the show.

Beauty entrepreneur Brinnette Seopela owns a spa and is described as “the glue that holds the housewives together”.

Naledi Willers is a former Miss Botswana Second Princess and is studying law. She is married to MetroFM’s Naked DJ.

Christall Kay is a lawyer turned businesswoman. She also has a passion for music and is working on a singing career.

Last but not least, Busisiwe Ter Mors, also known as ‘Lendy’, is a golfer born in South Africa but raised in England.