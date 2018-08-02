The Queen fans incensed after Brutus dies

Fans of The Queen have set Twitter alight following the show’s last episode. The reason? Fan favourite Brutus has been confirmed dead.

The third season of the Mzansi Magic show opened like gangbusters with Shaka and Mathambo’s romantic dream yacht wedding turning horribly tragic, when a bomb planted on the boat by Diamond exploded. The bomb killed Roy and Gift but fans were more worried about the fact that uncle Brutus’s whereabouts were unknown following the incident.

On last night’s show, fans had their worst fears confirmed by an announcement that Brutus died in the explosion. They quickly took to Twitter to make their feelings known:

#TheQueenMzansi if you don't bring back Brutus I don't care what happens after, the show is dead…so he better rise from the dead… — Ntando Ndlovu (@pelepele10) August 1, 2018

#TheQueenMzansi Dstv is R750 and these people decide to kill Brutus pic.twitter.com/oULqZHV4eW — MATIMU GIVEN MHLANGA (@MatimuZone4) July 31, 2018

#TheQueenMzansi we will be back once BRUTUS SHAKESPEARE KHOZA is back!! ✌ pic.twitter.com/QrWyRTdCVv — Dawg_Sbuda ✌ (@Dawg_Sbuda) August 1, 2018

If Brutus dies the nation deserves a public holiday to mourn his death#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/uTPI7QeRke — Mngani ka Mngani (@JabulaniKhesa) July 30, 2018

As one can see, they weren’t happy. Then again, we have to wonder whether Brutus is actually gone for good. After all, the character survived an attempted poisoning, so it’s not beyond the realm of possibility he could survive this too.