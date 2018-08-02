 
Public Enemy, The Internet and Thundercat to play at Afropunk 2018

The trip out to Constitution Hill at the end of this year will definitely be worth it.

The Afropunk 2018 festival has announced the artist line-up set to wow audiences on Constitution Hill on the last two days of this year, and it’s a blinder.

Hip legends Public Enemy lead a list of musicians that include the likes of experimental trip-hop artist Flying Lotus, R&B superstars The Internet and Thundercat, and dance DJ Kaytranada.

Local artists on the bill include Joburg’s very own Thandiswa and FAKA and Cape Town’s YoungstaCPT and Dope Saint Jude. Port Elizabeth hitmaker Moonchild Sanelly and Mozambique’s Azagaia will also appear.

The theme for this year’s festival is “The People Resist” and it’s a call to arms for people to fight patriarchy, racism and any other form of hatred and oppression.

Tickets for Afropunk Joburg are available here

 

