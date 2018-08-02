Skolopad rushed to hospital after overdose on pills

Skolopad is reportedly on the mend after she was rushed to hospital, where she was treated for an overdose of anti-anxiety pills.

According to TshisaLIVE, Skolopad said that, after a nasty fallout with a colleague at work, she went home and “took a couple of pills”.

The entertainer apparently insisted that it was not a suicide attempt and that she wanted to rest.

“When I got home, I took some pills. Mostly anti-anxiety pills. It’s pills I usually take when I am angry and need to calm down, so I took a couple of them. I feel like I need to rest for a long time… even if it’s forever,” she said.

Skolopad apparently told the publication that she has attempted suicide in the past but that this wasn’t the case this time.

She said that she was currently in counselling to help deal with her state of mind.

The entertainer, who is also a registered nurse, vented about the fallout with her colleague on social media.

She couldn't resist seeing me in theater ,then immediately tell me go out and shout "I don't want you in my ward and I hate you" ???????????? Posted by Queen Skolopad on Tuesday, 31 July 2018

Brought to you by All4Women.