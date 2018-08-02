Anthony Hamilton: ‘I’m happy to be home’

Twelve-time Grammy award-winning musician and producer Anthony Hamilton has partnered with Sun International in celebration of Women’s month to host the Soulful Night music concert.

Hamilton, who’s collaborated with a vast number of artists including award winning hip-hop artists Nas, Rick Ross, Carlos Santana, Jill Scott, Tupac and Al Green, will be performing for two nights over the weekend of August 24-25 at the Sun Arena Time Square, in Menlyn in Tshwane.

Formed in 2015, the Soulful Night festival has featured international and local award-winning acts like Kenny Lattimore, Anthony Hamilton, Jaheim, Lira, MiCasa, Ringo Madlingozi, Afrotraction, Vusi Nova, Moneoa, Selaelo Selota and Ntando.

1. Welcome back to South Africa, what is it about this country that compels you to keep returning?

This country is one that I can completely identify with. From the style, food and spirit of the people, to the shades of perfection and history. I feel like I’m coming home.

2. Since you have been here numerous times, is there a specific place in South Africa that has your heart? Why?

Yes. Johannesburg is where it all started. “From visiting Nelson Mandela and meeting his family to Soweto, where the people are pure. There is so much spirit there.

3. How would you describe a soulful night?

It’s a night where the music and the people meet. A place where memories and dreams dance together to create hope and happiness. A sexy place.

4. Your return falls on one of South Africa’s most celebrated occasions, Women’s month. How have women contributed to who you are? From my mother to all the amazing women in my life, they’ve shaped me and given me purpose. To learn love, patience and priority has come from women.

5. How do you celebrate women, besides the beautiful music you create?

I let them know how beautiful they are, how important they are. I open doors and just a smile of appreciation is enough to let them know they are celebrated.

6. What can your supporters expect from your show?

I give it all. I leave it all on the table and refuse to do anything less than that. “With a full live band and the best back-up singers, it’s hard not to do just that.

7. There will definitely be a mixture of your supporters, some of whom have seen you perform before and those who have not seen you before. How do you manage to stay current and relevant on stage?

I don’t worry about relevance or being the new fad in music or life. I give from a place that’s pure and real. It outlives and translates far longer than a fly-by-night hot boy. When I hit the stage, my time and attention is demanded by simply being what the people have been waiting for.

8. What have you been up to at the moment, especially with the honour of having your latest album nominated for another Grammy award?

I’ve simply just been enjoying life, fatherhood and creating greeting cards, journals, new talent and readying for a new album soon.