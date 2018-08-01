Money man turns lemons into lemonade

A billionaire businessman put millions of dollars of his own money on the line in the reality show The Profit, which premieres on August 9 at 7pm on SABC 3.

Being the chairperson and CEO of multibillion-dollar corporation Camping World takes up a lot of Marcus Lemonis’ time.

But when he isn’t running his multibillion-dollar company, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal.

Entrepreneur Lemonis tries to help turn each company around.

Now he’s bringing his expertise and remarkable business acumen to television in an unprecedented series.

In an effort to help struggling small businesses, Lemonis puts a substantial amount of his own money on the line for a percentage of the business and its profits.

Once he’s working with the company, he does whatever is necessary to save the business and make a profit for himself.

That includes firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself, if it’s necessary.

Although some of his changes are radical, the companies should be willing to go along with them because in the last 10 years, Lemonis has successfully turned around more than 100 companies.

Catch The Profit every Thursday at 7pm, starting on August 9.

