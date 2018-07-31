Dineo Ranaka accused of ‘ducking and diving’ after car crash

An Ekurhuleni man has accused Dineo Ranaka of avoiding him after she allegedly collided with his car in May.

Speaking to the Sunday Sun, Paulos Mnguni says the crash happened on the R554 in Brakpan.

He claims Dineo has been dodging his calls ever since the accident.

Paulos is now demanding that she fork out thousands as his car, a Tata Indica, has been written off.

“I bought my car for R30 000 and since it’s written off, I want Dineo to pay me so I can get another one,” he told the publication.

The 52-year-old added that he needs to the money to buy a new vehicle as he can no longer travel to work like he used to.

He says he does not want to “shame her status, but she should acknowledge that she was at fault”.

Paulos told the paper that the robot had turned green for him to proceed and as he was approaching the intersection, a white Land Rover, which was travelling in the opposite direction, turned without giving way for vehicles heading straight.

The crash allegedly left him with minor injuries.

Paulos claims Dineo told him that she did see him approaching but thought she could turn before him.

“Later, she changed her statement, saying I caused the accident. I feel Dineo doesn’t care. I’ve tried several times to resolve the matter peacefully. And now I’m the one being blamed,” he told the publication.

He added that he had no idea who Dineo was until people at the scene recognised her.

Dineo is yet to comment on the incident and was not available for comment when the Sun team contacted her.

