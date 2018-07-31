Cici speaks out after being found not guilty of assault

Singer Cici was found not guilty of assault charges laid against her by ex-boyfriend, Arthur Mafokate.

The verdict was handed down in the Midrand Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon.

Arthur and Cici have been embroiled in a public court battle after an altercation between them allegedly turned violent.

Arthur laid counter charges of assault against Cici, after she opened a case of assault against him.

The record label boss’ case is still before the court.

Shortly after news of the judgment emerged, Cici took to Instagram to address the matter

“The law has given me a not guilty verdict. After months of being defamed and lies being perpetuated I stood my ground and stuck to my truth. This is however just the tip of the iceberg I hope my willingness to stand up for myself encourages others to do the same (sic),” she said.

Cici’s legal team also confirmed the verdict through a statement.

“It gives us great pleasure to have ensured justice for our client. We know that the true justice for our client is for the matter against Mr Mafokate to be heard and finalised without any further delays,” read part of the statement.

Read the full statement below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bl3HHcVHntd/?hl=en&taken-by=ciciworldwide

Brought to you by All4Women.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.