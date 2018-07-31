Chris Tucker is coming to SA

Award-winning stand-up comedian and movie star Chris Tucker will be touring South Africa this year.

Event organiser Big Concerts has confirmed that the comic, who is best known for his role as Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour films, which also star Jackie Chan, will play three shows around the country this November.

The three dates that have been announced are:

Cape Town on 7 November 2018 at Grand Arena, GrandWest.

Durban on 9 November 2018 at the Durban ICC.

Johannesburg on 10 November 2018 at the Ticketpro Dome.

Exclusive pre-sale tickets for Discovery credit card holders are now on sale for the next 48 hours. Everyone else should mark their calendar for this Thursday, August 2nd, when tickets for the general public go on sale at 9am.

If you’ve not followed Chris Tucker’s career, you may know him solely from his movies, which include the aforementioned Rush Hour, The Fifth Element, Jackie Brown, Silver Linings Playbook and Friday. He first shot to prominence however on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam – which also saw the rise of Martin Lawrence, Dave Chappelle, Bernie Mac, D.L. Hughley, Kevin Hart and Katt Williams.