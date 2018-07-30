Cici not guilty of assaulting Arthur Mafokate

Singer Busisiwe “Cici” Twala has been found not guilty in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court this afternoon of having assaulted her former boyfriend Arthur Mafokate.

After Twala charged Mafokate with assault, alleging he’d dragged her with his car during an argument, the ‘kwaito godfather’ laid a counter charge, claiming Cici had hit him with a coat hanger, a steel chair and bitten his arms in a fight. He also alleged that Cici grabbed a DStv decoder and DVD player to strike him with, but that she calmed down.

“We are happy that the court finally found that she was not guilty of the charges that were fabricated against her,” Twala’s lawyer William Sekgatja is quoted as saying in a statement.

“This is not a victory for Cici but for every woman where she is abused and you find that there is fabrication.”

Mafokate was not present in court for the ruling and has yet to make any statements. Cici for her part took to Instagram to announce her victory.

Victory #NotGuilty A post shared by Cici #BUSISIWE (@ciciworldwide) on Jul 30, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

Cici will be heading back to court on August 23rd for her case against Mafokate.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.