 
menu
Celebrities 30.7.2018 04:26 pm

Cici not guilty of assaulting Arthur Mafokate

Citizen Reporter

Mafokate was not present in court for the ruling and has yet to make any statements.

Singer Busisiwe “Cici” Twala has been found not guilty in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court this afternoon of having assaulted her former boyfriend Arthur Mafokate.

After Twala charged Mafokate with assault, alleging he’d dragged her with his car during an argument, the ‘kwaito godfather’ laid a counter charge, claiming Cici had hit him with a coat hanger, a steel chair and bitten his arms in a fight. He also alleged that Cici grabbed a DStv decoder and DVD player to strike him with, but that she calmed down.

“We are happy that the court finally found that she was not guilty of the charges that were fabricated against her,” Twala’s lawyer William Sekgatja is quoted as saying in a statement.

“This is not a victory for Cici but for every woman where she is abused and you find that there is fabrication.”

Mafokate was not present in court for the ruling and has yet to make any statements. Cici for her part took to Instagram to announce her victory.

Victory #NotGuilty

A post shared by Cici #BUSISIWE (@ciciworldwide) on

Cici will be heading back to court on August 23rd for her case against Mafokate.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Principal, guard charged with murder of Mpumalanga pupil 31.7.2018
Cici speaks out after being found not guilty of assault 31.7.2018
UPDATE: Grace Mugabe could stand trial in SA after diplomatic immunity withdrawn 30.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.