Jason Momoa won’t be at Comic Con Africa 2018

In news that will likely have nerds, geeks and cosplayers wailing and gnashing their teeth, Comic Con Africa has announced that Jason Momoa won’t be attending the event.

In a tweet sent out earlier, Comic Con Africa said that the Game Of Thrones and Aquaman star regrets he won’t be able to come to the convention due some film shoot rescheduling.

We are sorry to announce that due to an unforeseen filming schedule change Jason Momoa has had to withdraw his participation from Comic Con Africa 2018.

Jason Momoa sends his sincere regrets and hopes to be able to come see us again at a future event. pic.twitter.com/Ijek0C2ZDt — Comic Con Africa (@ComicConAfrica) July 30, 2018

The news is something of a body blow for Comic Con Africa, since Momoa was easily the biggest draw on the convention’s line-up card.

Celebrities that are still on for the show are actors Kevin Sussman (from The Big Bang Theory and Ugly Betty) and Rick Worthy (Supernatural), Andy Diggle (comic book writer) and international cosplay star Yaya Han.

Comic Con Africa’s organisers have said that there will be ‘an additional celebrity guest’ announced soon, but whether they’ll be able to make up for Momoa’s absence is unknown at this stage.

Good news is that Comic Con Africa will announce an additional celebrity guest shortly. Keep your eye on our socials — Comic Con Africa (@ComicConAfrica) July 30, 2018

Still, Comic Con Africa isn’t all about the celebrities. Ticket holders can look forward to a fantastic day of cosplay, collectibles and all things guaranteed to warm their inner geek.

Comic Con Africa will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre from the 14th to the 16th of September this year. You can book your tickets over at the official website.

