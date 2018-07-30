 
Celebrities 30.7.2018 03:22 pm

Jason Momoa won’t be at Comic Con Africa 2018

Citizen Reporter

Due to a change in the actor’s schedule, Comic-Con attendees won’t get to meet Aquaman.

In news that will likely have nerds, geeks and cosplayers wailing and gnashing their teeth, Comic Con Africa has announced that Jason Momoa won’t be attending the event.

In a tweet sent out earlier, Comic Con Africa said that the Game Of Thrones and Aquaman star regrets he won’t be able to come to the convention due some film shoot rescheduling.

The news is something of a body blow for Comic Con Africa, since Momoa was easily the biggest draw on the convention’s line-up card.

Celebrities that are still on for the show are actors Kevin Sussman (from The Big Bang Theory and Ugly Betty) and Rick Worthy (Supernatural), Andy Diggle (comic book writer) and international cosplay star Yaya Han.

Comic Con Africa’s organisers have said that there will be ‘an additional celebrity guest’ announced soon, but whether they’ll be able to make up for Momoa’s absence is unknown at this stage.

Still, Comic Con Africa isn’t all about the celebrities. Ticket holders can look forward to a fantastic day of cosplay, collectibles and all things guaranteed to warm their inner geek.

Comic Con Africa will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre from the 14th to the 16th of September this year. You can book your tickets over at the official website.

