Ntsiki Mazwai slams radio stations for not playing her ‘pro-gay’ song

Ntsiki Mazwai says she is “hurt” that radio stations refuse to play her “pro-gay” song, ‘Is It Ok?’

The poet and activist took to Instagram to express her disappointment.

“I was hurt when I released a song advocating for gay rights and radio stations refused to play it. Pls google “IS IT OK” -Ntsiki Mazwai,” she wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Ntsiki says the stations’ alleged refusal to play the track is a sign of a “homophobic society”.

“I found a lot of resistance from radio stations,” she told the publication.

Ntsiki added that compilers seemed excited about the single but “weren’t really playing the song”.

The controversial musician says she wrote song when lesbian killings in South Africa were on the rise.

She says she wanted to use the track to create awareness about their deaths.

Ntsiki says the lack of radio airplay has made her “conscious that we live in quite a homophobic society”.

But she is not giving up and has encouraged her followers to “google” the song.

“I feel like our country is quite shy about LGBTIQ issues and I think it is important that we have a gay and lesbian voice in our society because we live amongst each other. If we say we live in an equal society, that must show. Every voice should be heard.”

