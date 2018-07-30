Harvey Weinstein’s insurers don’t want to pay his legal fees

Harvey Weinstein’s troubles are mounting with the news that the insurance companies that wrote liability policies for the movie mogul and his company are arguing they shouldn’t have to pay his legal fees.

In a report on USA Today, insurance company Chubb and other carriers wrote in court filings that they shouldn’t have to fund Weinstein’s defence, noting the policies excluded any coverage for “blatantly egregious and intentionally harmful acts”.

“Mr Weinstein has nevertheless repeatedly attempted to foist his defence of these lawsuits upon the plaintiff insurers,” the companies’ lawyers were quoted as writing.

Weinstein has countersued Chubb and its affiliates, accusing them of acting in bad faith. Weinstein’s lawyers said the insurers were trying to get out of their obligations to their client and had sided with his accusers.

In court filings, Weinstein’s legal team stated their client had paid the insurers a fortune over a period of 25 years and that he was entitled to millions of dollars’ worth of legal coverage.

“Mr Weinstein has been left in an untenable position, and his patience has run out,” Weinstein’s lawyers wrote.

The 66-year-old Weinstein is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting three women, and if he is found guilty, he could face up to 25 years to life in prison. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty, and is currently out on $1-million bail.