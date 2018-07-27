AKA, Distruction Boyz and DJ Tira to play Spring Fiesta

The annual Spring Fiesta, dubbed the Dance Cultures National Holiday, returns for its eighth year on October 6 at its home ground of Wild Waters in Ekurhuleni.

The event of the season keeps coming back bigger and better and this year they announced the crèmeof-local-hit makers as headliners and welcomed Charles Webster as an international guest alongside Lars Behrenroth.

Also expect some surprise guest act announcements over the next few months. An exciting change to the event is that the Hip-Hop Floor will now be called In the Trap and and will be hosted by DA LES [Fresh 2 Def Productions].

Festival director Ricardo da Costa said: “We’re excited to bring you a production experience that is going to blow your mind. If you thought our 37m high butterfly was impressive … wait till you see what we have planned for the real headliners.”

Some local artists on the bill include 2leeStark, 2PM Djs, DJ Tira, Distruction Boyz, Tipcee, Dlaba, AKA, Babyface, Dean Benchmark, Bhavs, Big Hash, Black Motion.