Here’s your chance to appear on The Bachelor

Calling all hopeless romantics: tired of patiently waiting for love to find you or prince charming to sweep you off your feet? The wait is over.

M-Net (DStv, channel 101) is bringing internationally-acclaimed dating reality show The Bachelor to South Africa for the first time, making it possible to find your happy ending.

“M-Net has always been leading the pack when it comes to high-quality, big-budget reality shows and our hearts are pounding with excitement as we embark on this new journey of love,” says M-Net channels director Jan du Plessis.

Hosting open auditions in three major cities, the show seeks to find prospective candidates who will battle it out for their chance to receive the iconic red rose and maybe even walk away with a diamond engagement ring and the chance to be the first ever winner of The Bachelor SA.

Auditions are being held this weekend at RoccoMamas in Rosebank, Gateway and Green Point, and potential competitors will be hosted by three of SA’s most eligible bachelors: presenter and actor Siv Ngezi, doctor and Survivor SA contestant Tevin Naidu and 947FM breakfast co-host Alex Cage.

“We started the reality show craze with Big Brother many years ago and have been able to keep our viewers entertained with local versions of the world’s biggest reality show crowd-pleasers – from talent searches to sizzling cooking competitions and survival games,” says Du Plessis.

“Our viewers have been craving a show-stopping dating show and we are proud to add The Bachelor, a proven hit, to our reality programming mix,” he adds.

So how do you enter? Well, if you are over 21 and single – either never married or legally divorced – and meet the requirements stipulated in the terms and conditions (published on the website), you stand a chance.

Simply fill out the short entry form on the channel’s website, where you will also be asked to submit two photographs of yourself. Among the terms and conditions are that you are in possession of a valid South African ID document and that you will be available for filming the show between October 6 and November 25.