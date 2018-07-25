DJ Zinhle hits back at claims that Kairo has a Twitter account

DJ Zinhle is setting the record straight after her fans expressed concern about a profile they thought belonged to her three-year-old daughter Kairo.

“KAIRO does NOT have a twitter account. The girl only learnt how to count to ten recently, it’s gonna be a while before she can spell/tweet,” the DJ told her 2,2 million Twitter followers this week.

She added that, while Kairo does have an Instagram account, it’s managed by her grandmother, Lynn Forbes.

KAIRO does NOT have a twitter account. The girl only learnt how to count to ten recently, it’s gonna be a while before she can spell/tweet. She has an Instagram account, it is run by her Glammy… — #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #RockaXDJZinhle (@DJZinhle) July 23, 2018

Zinhle’s followers say they were surprised to stumble on a Twitter account, with 5 000 followers, with Kairo’s name.

“I was truly shocked that a three-year-old can tweet,” one tweep wrote.

The account is more of a fan account than an official profile, but it seems that many users believed it was the real deal.

Then why is there a Kairo Forbes Account ???????? — Kagiso (@Kagiso31766629) July 23, 2018

An the dead give away about that account is the way that person speaks you can hear it's not you or her glammy ???? — Melissa.VW (@melissavanwyk3) July 23, 2018

Despite being MIA on Twitter, Kairo’s official Instagram account has already gained a big following.

The cute posts her glammy Lynn shares has resulted in attracting a 200 000 followers.

Not bad for a three-year-old who can’t even write yet!

