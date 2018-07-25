 
menu
Celebrities 25.7.2018 12:40 pm

DJ Zinhle hits back at claims that Kairo has a Twitter account

Lily Rose

Just so you know, DJ Zinhle’s three-year-old daughter does not have a Twitter account.

DJ Zinhle is setting the record straight after her fans expressed concern about a profile they thought belonged to her three-year-old daughter Kairo.

“KAIRO does NOT have a twitter account. The girl only learnt how to count to ten recently, it’s gonna be a while before she can spell/tweet,” the DJ told her 2,2 million Twitter followers this week.

She added that, while Kairo does have an Instagram account, it’s managed by her grandmother, Lynn Forbes.

Zinhle’s followers say they were surprised to stumble on a Twitter account, with 5 000 followers, with Kairo’s name.

“I was truly shocked that a three-year-old can tweet,” one tweep wrote.

The account is more of a fan account than an official profile, but it seems that many users believed it was the real deal.

Despite being MIA on Twitter, Kairo’s official Instagram account has already gained a big following.

The cute posts her glammy Lynn shares has resulted in attracting a 200 000 followers.

Not bad for a three-year-old who can’t even write yet!

Brought to you by All4Women

Related Stories
Twitter tumbles in value as millions leave platform 27.7.2018
AKA, Distruction Boyz and DJ Tira to play Spring Fiesta 27.7.2018
Black Coffee claps back at critic on Twitter 25.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.