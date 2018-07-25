 
Celebrities 25.7.2018

Black Coffee claps back at critic on Twitter

Citizen Reporter
DJ Black Coffee. Picture: Twitter

When a fan said Black Coffee was suggesting that students drop out, the DJ had something to say.

Black Coffee isn’t really known for feuding on social media.

The popular South African DJ hardly ever appears in stories in which fans or fellow celebs have gone to war on Twitter, which makes him something of a rarity in the celebrity world.

This also means that when he does kick off on Twitter, people sit up and take notice. The DJ recently dropped an inspiring message to fans on his account about having faith in what you do no matter what your circumstances are:

While many fans took his post to heart, one Twitter follower in interpreted the message as Black Coffee suggesting kids should drop out of university.

Black Coffee, though, was having none of it. The DJ clapped back with a pretty cutting tweet, putting his critic firmly in their place.

Ouch! There’s a lesson to be learned there. Black Coffee may not fight back much on Twitter, but when he does hit out, he hits hard!

