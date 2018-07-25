Black Coffee claps back at critic on Twitter

Black Coffee isn’t really known for feuding on social media.

The popular South African DJ hardly ever appears in stories in which fans or fellow celebs have gone to war on Twitter, which makes him something of a rarity in the celebrity world.

This also means that when he does kick off on Twitter, people sit up and take notice. The DJ recently dropped an inspiring message to fans on his account about having faith in what you do no matter what your circumstances are:

Me : To my 27 year old College drop out….with a kid no money for rent. Work…..Pray and have Faith. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) July 23, 2018

While many fans took his post to heart, one Twitter follower in interpreted the message as Black Coffee suggesting kids should drop out of university.

Not all of us are Black Coffee. Finish your degrees guys. There is time to pursue your dreams after graduation.

O here is a cool video. pic.twitter.com/klv5WfcIpx — A New Nation (@billyboho) July 23, 2018

Black Coffee, though, was having none of it. The DJ clapped back with a pretty cutting tweet, putting his critic firmly in their place.

No it doesn't say that.

Infact it's not saying anything to anyone but sharing my personal story.

It's also for those who get it Sir. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) July 23, 2018

Ouch! There’s a lesson to be learned there. Black Coffee may not fight back much on Twitter, but when he does hit out, he hits hard!