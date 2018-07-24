Somizi responds to fiancé’s cheating rumours?

It seems as if #SomHale are dealing with one rumour after another these days because shortly after clearing the air about the television rights to their upcoming wedding, the engaged couple saw their name in the tabloids again. And this time things were less comfortable.

This weekend’s local tabloids claimed that Mohale was cheating on Somizi with a young university student by the name of Vuyo. This gossip was further fuelled by Twitter users who came across the story and immediately made their minds up.

The story gained legs when Sunday Sun reported that they had spotted Mohale cosying up alongside Vuyo at the former’s 24th birthday party – an act which prompted Somizi to send the student a slew of angry messages.

But despite all the speculation of infidelity, Somizi’s Instagram page tells a very different story.

The Idols judge posted a number of happy images alongside his fiancé and there did not seem to be any signs of tension between the two:

Life is not fur A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Jul 22, 2018 at 7:36am PDT

There does not seem to be any trouble in paradise for these two, and although Vuyo has admitted to attending Mohale’s birthday party, he has said nothing to confirm the rumoured affair.

Do you think Somizi and Mohale are patching things up behind the scenes or is the entire story another case of fake news?

