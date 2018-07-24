WATCH: Netflix trolls DStv in hilarious new advert

It’s no secret that DStv is fighting hard to survive competition as viewers increase in South Africa.

With the introduction of Netflix, and other over-the-top services, customers have a wider choice, and more budget-friendly options.

According to a recent report in Business Day, the MultiChoice reported a loss of over 100 000 premium subscribers in its previous financial year. MultiChoice is blaming “unregulated competition” for its losses, saying that Netflix has an “unfair advantage”.

“Netflix does not employ even one person in this country, it doesn’t pay tax, they do not have to do any local content,” MultiChoice SA CEO Calvo Mawela said.

Netflix has hit back at criticism from DStv with a great new online advert which features SA comedian Jason Goliath.

In the video below, Goliath is a Netflix employee helping to install the service in customers’ homes – which is an obvious swipe at DStv which requires far more ‘installation’ and effort than Netflix does.

Netflix just requires an internet connection, and a device to play it through. The caption of the video on Netflix’s Twitter account says “Jokes aside, no installation required.”

Watch the hilarious ad below:

Jokes aside, no installation required. pic.twitter.com/HuAPM8Npzs — Netflix South Africa (@NetflixSA) July 23, 2018

Brought to you by All4Women