 
menu
Celebrities 24.7.2018 11:30 am

Celebs defend Nomzamo Mbatha over Cosmo ‘activist’ cover criticism

Hope Winters

Thousands of fans and high-profile personalities have defended Mbatha after Ntsiki Mazwai slated her ‘activism’ Cosmopolitan cover

The commotion started after Nomzamo shared a screenshot of her gracing the magazine’s first ‘activism’ issue, in celebration of Women’s Month. It featured Nomzamo and other like-minded women for their charity work.

Ntsiki, who never minces her words, questioned why Nomzamo was labelled an activist.

“Nomzamo keeps being positioned as an activist when? When has she ever represented anything beyond her looks?,” Ntsiki said.

The poet claimed that it was an insult to activists who ‘selflessly’ committed themselves to making a difference.

“There are people who put themselves on the line for justice to prevail. People who have sacrificed. Real activists,” she added.

Ntsiki’s comments backfired as fans weighed in on the situation that went viral on Twitter.

Nomzamo responded to one follower who insinuated that she was paid for appearing at charity events.

Brought to you by All4Women

Related Stories
Ntsiki Mazwai slams radio stations for not playing her ‘pro-gay’ song 30.7.2018
Twitter tumbles in value as millions leave platform 27.7.2018
Black Coffee claps back at critic on Twitter 25.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.