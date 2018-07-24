 
menu
Celebrities 24.7.2018 09:55 am

Australians threaten to boycott Trevor Noah after offensive ‘Aboriginal joke’

Hope Winters
Comedian Trevor Noah speaks at a press conference hosted by M-Net at Montecasino in Fourways, 10 August 2017. Noah, who is the host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show and is based in New York, is in South Africa putting on a number of shows in Johannesburg and Durban. Picture: Michel Bega

Comedian Trevor Noah speaks at a press conference hosted by M-Net at Montecasino in Fourways, 10 August 2017. Noah, who is the host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show and is based in New York, is in South Africa putting on a number of shows in Johannesburg and Durban. Picture: Michel Bega

Noah has come in for some flak after one of his more poorly thought out gags was revived on Twitter at the weekend.

The Daily Show host and comedian, Trevor Noah, has once again landed in hot water as a clip of a joke he made about Aboriginal women in 2013 resurfaced on social media

The joke has been labelled “derogatory and disgusting” with some activists calling for a boycott of Trevor’s upcoming comedy tour in Australia.

Australian photographer LaVonne Bobongie re-ignited outrage among Twitter users when he shared the clip over the weekend.

In the video clip Trevor could be heard distastefully criticising Aboriginal women.

“Plus it’s not always about looks, maybe Aborigine women do special things, maybe they’ll just like, jump on top of you,” he said on the clip.

The video has since been taken down, however high-profile activists have put Trevor on blast and have called on Australians to boycott his shows

Trevor admitted to the joke being insulting and pointed out that, after promising never to make a joke like that again, he hasn’t.

Brought to you by All4Women

Related Stories
Thuli Madonsela, Mezut Ozil add wrinkles to Trevor Noah’s Africa World Cup joke 23.7.2018
Trevor Noah responds to criticism over ‘racist’ World Cup joke 20.7.2018
SA’s seven captains of comedy unite on stage for Madiba 19.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.