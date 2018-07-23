Mshoza denies claims Cassper Nyovest owes her R100K

In a video shared on social media, Mshoza has strongly slated fraudsters falsely using her name to accuse Cassper Nyovest of owing her R100 000

A Twitter account called @OfficialMshoza caused a frenzy on the social media platform late last week, when it shared a tweet claiming that Cassper borrowed the hefty sum of money ahead of his Fill Up FNB Stadium concert, and was apparently dodging payment.

Fans on Twitter suspected that the account was fake, and in a video provided to Zkhiphani, the kwaito star confirmed that she did not make the claims.

“I just want to let you know that Mshoza is not on social media at the moment. My former husband blocked my Facebook, Instagram, emails and everything else. Please be aware that the person posting on Twitter is not me, it’s not Mshoza,” she said.

Mshoza added that she was a very big fan of Cassper’s and knows that he appreciates her music as well.

“I am truly sorry, people like taking advantage unnecessarily,” she added.

EXCLUSIVE: Mshoza apologises to @CassperNyovest for the tweet which alleges that Cassper owes her 100K, WATCH: pic.twitter.com/lnmlZpgfpy — Zkhiphani.com (@Zkhiphani) July 20, 2018

Meanwhile, according to TshisaLIVE, Mshoza apparently plans to take legal action against the culprits responsible for dragging her reputation through the mud.

“Our legal team is currently dealing with this matter. It’s brand damaging. We do not approve of such and that person will be dealt with, whoever it is,” Mshoza’s manager Thanduxolo Jindela told the publication.

Here’s the tweet that started the commotion and Cassper’s response:

The easiest way to get South Africa talking. Insert my name and BOOM https://t.co/JpU6kg9qbT — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 19, 2018

