Did Somizi’s fiancé cheat on him?

Just two months after getting engaged, Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s romance has become a topic for tabloid fodder.

Fans of the couple were left shocked when they woke up to a Sunday Sun report claiming that Mohale allegedly tried to make moves on a 19-year-old guy.

The tabloid claims that Mohale was apparently spotted chatting up a guy named Vuyo Pan at his 24th birthday celebrations a few weeks ago.

According to the paper’s sources, Somgaga was not at the dinner because he and Mohale apparently had a tiff, but his friends apparently witnessed the entire fiasco.

The paper also claims that the Idols SA judge has since warned Vuyo to stay away from his bae.

“Mohale invited me to dinner and my fiancé of three years dropped me off there. I was shocked to find out that Somizi wasn’t there. After the dinner with his other friends, I started getting threatening messages from Somizi,” Vuyo allegedly told the paper.

Vuyo added that he was confused by the alleged threats because he did not make any moves.

Both Somizi and Mohale have not officially commented on the claims, however seemingly shut down the reports with loved-up snaps of them enjoying quality time on Sunday.

