SA’s seven captains of comedy unite on stage for Madiba

Seven of South Africa’s best comedians will reunite on stage for one night only in the Nelson Mandela Centenary 2018: A Night to Remember Comedy Show next month.

The event brings together Barry Hilton, Chris Forrest, David Kau, Marc Lottering, Nik Rabinowitz, Riaad Moosa, and Tumi Morake.

All of them appeared in the successful and groundbreaking 46664 It’s No Joke nearly a decade ago.

Throughout this year, the Nelson Mandela Foundation will promote the former statesman’s legacy through a series of events and engagements. The foundation was established in 1999 by Mandela himself after stepping down as president of the republic.

All proceeds from A Night to Remember Comedy Show will go to the foundation.

Roddy Quin of Real Concerts said: “We are delighted that these iconic South African comedians will be back together in a hilarious show in which all monies go to the Nelson Mandela Foundation in a year that celebrates the great man’s centenary and legacy.

“Comedy is a platform that unites people and delivers a message on social justice.”

Montecasino general manager Mike Page said: “Montecasino and The Teatro are proud to be hosting this prestigious event, commemorating our greatest statesman ever with much laughter and excellent entertainment by these captains of comedy.

“We look forward to welcoming all of them, and the audience, to what promises to be a most memorable night.”

After what can only be described as one of the most successful careers in stand-up history, Hilton shows no sign of slowing down. Thirty years of touring, six children, two ex-wives, a new wife, six DVDs, two movies, Vegas, Cleese, Connolly, Monkhouse, millions of air miles and a lifetime achiever statue on his mantelpiece, “The Cousin” is the quintessential South African comedy giant.

Forrest’s unique dry sense of humour has made him one of the nation’s most popular comedians. A versatile performer, he has worked in almost every facet of comedy – including stand-up, improv, sketch comedy (stage, TV, and radio), sitcom, feature films, industrial theatre, TV adverts, a comedy rap album, and many more weird and wonderful things including Celebrity MasterChef.

Kau requires little introduction and his name is synonymous with many firsts. Born in Kroonstad, Free State, the comic started his career as the first black stand-up comedian in the 1998 Smirnoff Comedy Festival in Cape Town – the only black on stage out of 44.

Since then, Kau has headlined numerous comedy festivals and performed his own comedy specials. He also co-created and hosted the stand-up show Blacks Only.

Lottering has been in the industry for 20 years and continues to keep audiences in stitches.

When he is not performing locally, he entertains home-sick South Africans abroad. Last year, the Capetonian wrote Aunty Merle the Musical featuring 14 actors and a live band. The show has enjoyed two sellout seasons and went on to be nominated for four Fleur Du Cap theatre awards.

Rabinowitz is known for his multilingualism, at one time being hailed as the foremost Xhosa-speaking Jewish comedian, as well as for his political commentary. He has made guest appearances on several comedy shows, including the British panel show Mock the Week; acclaimed film Material, and is the author of South Africa: Long Walk to a Free Ride.

Moosa is an award-winning comedian, presenter, writer, and actor. He is also a medical doctor.

Dr Moosa has produced the world’s first funny medical educational show #DOC in which he uses humour to communicate important and practical health information. He appeared in the movie Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, co-wrote and starred in Material as well as having toured in a series of hit one-man shows.

Morake’s edgy and unpredictable brand of comedy has wowed audiences around the world. She has shared the stage with the likes of Kau, Lottering, Hilton, and Forrest and has earned her place as headliner in comedy festivals such as the Kings And Queens of Comedy.

Morake was the first woman to host Comedy Central Presents on the African soil and she took her one-woman show to the famed Edinburgh Festival in Scotland in 2013.

Ticket prices for the Nelson Mandela Centenary 2018: A Night to Remember Comedy Show start at R250 and are available from Computicket.

