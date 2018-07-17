Are AKA and Kim Jayde an item?

Forget about Nicole Nyaba, it looks like MTV Base presenter Kim Jayde could be AKA’s new love interest.

The pair have been pictured supporting each other on more than one occasion and some Twitter users are beginning to get suspicious.

Since breaking up with Bonang Matheba, AKA has only been linked to video vixen Nicole, but the verdict is still out whether they were an actual item.

But judging by Kim’s recent Instagram posts, AKA is her new bestie or lover.

The pair first caught our attention at the rapper’s June listening session for his latest album, ‘Touch my Blood’.

The Zimbabwean beauty took to Instagram to share a few snaps from the celebration, which was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sandton.

Kim shared pictures of herself with all her guests, but she posted several images of AKA.

The blogger might just have an obsession with posting 101 pictures.

“Basically, Instagram limits me to ten photos at a time… and that isn’t nearly enough to share the EPIC night that was my birthday,” she wrote in a birthday post on her blogabout her birthday.

But we couldn’t help noticing that AKA’s face kept popping up in quite a few pictures. Some tweeps noticed as well.

“AKA is smashing Kim jayde…” one Twitter users wrote, before adding, “they’ve been suspicious on IG lately”.

What do you think? Is AKA just a supportive friend or is a hot new romance brewing in Mzansi?

