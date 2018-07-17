Ten Katy Perry lyrics perfect for Instagram 

Not only has Katy Perry delivered a string of hits, her lyrics are perfect Instagram captions if you’re heading to her three concerts at TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg this week.

If you’re on social media expect #KatyPerrySA or any variant of the hashtag to trend this week. Playing at the 20 000 capacity TicketPro Dome on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday during her first South African tour, Katy Perry is bringing her pop-tacular, Witness: The Tour in all it’s glory to the City of Gold.

Don’t believe us? Look at the tour trailer here:

If you’re a lucky ticket holder chances are you already started planning your social media feed for the night (and your outfit).

But, Katy has blessed her Katy Cats with so many great pop lyrics (five albums and 28 singles to be exact), you can basically stop worrying about thinking up clever captions – just use her words!

Here are 10 perfect Katy Perry lyrics for Witness: The Tour

1) Firework, Teenage Dream



“You don’t have to feel like a wasted space

You’re original, cannot be replaced

If you only knew what the future holds

After a hurricane comes a rainbow”

2) Roar, Prism

“Now I’m floating like a butterfly

Stinging like a bee I earned my stripes

I went from zero, to my own hero”



3) Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F), Teenage Dream

“Last Friday night

Yeah we danced on table tops

And we took too many shots

Think we kissed but I forgot

Last Friday night

Yeah we maxed our credits card

And got kicked out of the bar

So we hit the boulevards”

4) Hey Hey Hey, Witness

“A big beautiful brain with a pretty face, yeah

A babydoll with a briefcase, yeah

A hot little hurricane, ha

‘Cause I’m feminine and soft, but I’m still a boss, yeah”

5) Dark Horse, Prism

“So you wanna play with magic?

Boy, you should know what you’re falling for

Baby, do you dare to do this?

‘Cause I’m coming at you like a dark horse

Are you ready for, ready for

A perfect storm, perfect storm?

‘Cause once you’re mine, once you’re mine

There’s no going back”

6) Unconditionally, Prism

“Come just as you are to me

Don’t need apologies

Know that you are worthy

I’ll take your bad days with your good

Walk through the storm I would

I do it all because I love you”

7) Hot N Cold, One of the Boys



“Cause you’re hot then you’re cold

You’re yes then you’re no

You’re in then you’re out

You’re up then you’re down

You’re wrong when it’s right

It’s black and it’s white

We fight, we break up

We kiss, we make up”

8) Chained to the rhythm, Witness

“Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumblin’ around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one’s on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm, to the rhythm”

9) Rise, single



“I won’t just survive

Oh, you will see me thrive

Can’t write my story

I’m beyond the archetype

I won’t just conform

No matter how you shake my core

‘Cause my roots, they run deep, oh”

10) Teenage Dream, Teenage Dream



“Let’s go all the way tonight

No regrets, just love

We can dance until we die

You and I

We’ll be young forever”