Ten Katy Perry lyrics perfect for Instagram 

Not only has Katy Perry delivered a string of hits, her lyrics are perfect Instagram captions if you’re heading to her three concerts at TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg this week.
If you’re on social media expect #KatyPerrySA or any variant of the hashtag to trend this week. Playing at the 20 000 capacity TicketPro Dome on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday during her first South African tour, Katy Perry is bringing her pop-tacular, Witness: The Tour in all it’s glory to the City of Gold.
Don’t believe us? Look at the tour trailer here:
If you’re a lucky ticket holder chances are you already started planning your social media feed for the night (and your outfit).
But, Katy has blessed her Katy Cats with so many great pop lyrics (five albums and 28 singles to be exact), you can basically stop worrying about thinking up clever captions – just use her words!
Here are 10 perfect Katy Perry lyrics for Witness: The Tour
1) Firework, Teenage Dream
“You don’t have to feel like a wasted space
You’re original, cannot be replaced
If you only knew what the future holds
After a hurricane comes a rainbow”
2) Roar, Prism
“Now I’m floating like a butterfly
Stinging like a bee I earned my stripes
I went from zero, to my own hero”
3) Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F), Teenage Dream
“Last Friday night
Yeah we danced on table tops
And we took too many shots
Think we kissed but I forgot
Last Friday night
Yeah we maxed our credits card
And got kicked out of the bar
So we hit the boulevards”
4) Hey Hey Hey, Witness
“A big beautiful brain with a pretty face, yeah
A babydoll with a briefcase, yeah
A hot little hurricane, ha
‘Cause I’m feminine and soft, but I’m still a boss, yeah”
5) Dark Horse, Prism
“So you wanna play with magic?
Boy, you should know what you’re falling for
Baby, do you dare to do this?
‘Cause I’m coming at you like a dark horse
Are you ready for, ready for
A perfect storm, perfect storm?
‘Cause once you’re mine, once you’re mine
There’s no going back”
6) Unconditionally, Prism
“Come just as you are to me
Don’t need apologies
Know that you are worthy
I’ll take your bad days with your good
Walk through the storm I would
I do it all because I love you”
7) Hot N Cold, One of the Boys
“Cause you’re hot then you’re cold
You’re yes then you’re no
You’re in then you’re out
You’re up then you’re down
You’re wrong when it’s right
It’s black and it’s white
We fight, we break up
We kiss, we make up”
8) Chained to the rhythm, Witness
“Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumblin’ around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one’s on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm, to the rhythm”
9) Rise, single
“I won’t just survive
Oh, you will see me thrive
Can’t write my story
I’m beyond the archetype
I won’t just conform
No matter how you shake my core
‘Cause my roots, they run deep, oh”
10) Teenage Dream, Teenage Dream
“Let’s go all the way tonight
No regrets, just love
We can dance until we die
You and I
We’ll be young forever”
