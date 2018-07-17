Duncan Jones is directing a Rogue Trooper movie

Science-fiction director Duncan Jones has revealed on Twitter that his next film will be an adaptation of the 2000AD comic book character Rogue Trooper.

Over the last several Jones has made a name for himself directing rather sharp, thought-provoking sci fi films such as ‘Moon’ and ‘Source Code’. Most recently he directed the film adaptation of World Of Warcraft – named simply, ‘Warcraft’ – that was critically panned, but raked in a huge amount of money at the box office.

This may be why Jones, in his reveal for his new project, can be heard saying “one for them, one for me” in the opening – perhaps he’s referencing the fact that making the box office blowout ‘Warcraft’ has given him the freedom to make a more personal project.

If you’ve never heard of Rogue Trooper, it’s a comic strip that appeared in the British sci fi magazine, 2000AD – the same magazine that gave the world Judge Dredd. The plot takes place on a planet called Nu-World, upon which a war is raging between two side – the Norts and the Southers. The war has reduced much of the planet to toxic slag and the atmosphere is poisonous.

The main character, Rogue, is the last in a line of genetically modified soldiers who were wiped out in an attack after their side was betrayed.

It’s interesting to see that a new film based on a 2000AD strip is getting the silver screen treatment. After all, the last film of this sort, ‘Dredd’, was a box office bomb when it was released, and while it found a cult following on DVD, the film’s director and star, Karl Urban, have confirmed a sequel isn’t going to happen.

Will Rogue Trooper fare any better? We live in hope…